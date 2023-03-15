FORECAST: Pick day of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase this evening and overnight

Rain arrives west to east Thursday-Friday

Cold weekend is ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine on Wednesday afternoon and temperatures finally get back on track for normal highs for mid-March.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night which will limit the temperature drop and any frost formation. However, it will still be another cold night!

Cloudy skies will rule Thursday with much of the day dry until we get toward mid-afternoon. At that point, a few light showers will push into areas north of I-64 with dry weather holding on longer across the south. R

ain is likely as we move through Thursday night into early Friday. Temperatures will not move much at all with most areas remaining in the 50s.

Rain moves out Friday morning before temperatures fall in the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. The weekend will be chilly with highs in the 30s for most and overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

