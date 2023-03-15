Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Headliners include Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life making a major announcement as it returns to Louisville in September.

The lineup for the music festival from Sept. 21-24 dropped on Wednesday.

Here are the bands that will be at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center:

According to a Louder Than Life release, single day and weekend general admission passes and VIP passes are available There are also Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP passes on sale now starting as low as $10 down. For more information on passes, click or tap here.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place the weekend before Louder Than Life.

The back-to-back festivals had 275,000 fans turn out in 2022. This created over $43 million in local economic impact, an attendance boom at all bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail, and more than 50,000 hotel nights, according to a Bourbon & Beyond release.

