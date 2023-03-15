Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Taco Week returns offering great deals on tacos and more

Louisville Taco Week
Louisville Taco Week(Louisville Taco Week)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for the return of Louisville Taco Week, highlighting the best tacos the city has to offer.

The event runs from April 17 through April 23, with participating restaurants offering $2.50 taco options.

Select locations will also offer specialty El Jimador margaritas throughout the week.

Guests can now download the Louisville Taco Week app to view a full list of locations and offerings.

App users who check into four different locations during the week will be entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 and El Jimador merchandise.

The person with the most points in the app at the end of the week will be named the Biggest Taco in Louisville and will also win a Grand Prize.

Louisville Taco Week is an all ages event with some locations listed as 21 and over.

For more information, click or tap here.

