Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South Preston, East Liberty streets

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash at South Preston Street and East Liberty Street.

Multiple vehicle were involved in the crash and there’s no word on any injuries.

Wednesday morning commuters should avoid the area and take a different route to work.

This is a developing story.

There are five premieres and the return of a favorite.
PNC Broadway in Louisville announces new season details on WAVE News Sunrise
