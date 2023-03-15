Multiple vehicles involved in crash at South Preston, East Liberty streets
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash at South Preston Street and East Liberty Street.
Multiple vehicle were involved in the crash and there’s no word on any injuries.
Wednesday morning commuters should avoid the area and take a different route to work.
This is a developing story.
