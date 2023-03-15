Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump delivers Breonna Taylor lecture at UofL

Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented several families, including...
Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented several families, including Taylor’s, in high-profile cases.(University of Louisville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney Benjamin Crump will be coming to the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law as a guest speaker for the university’s Breonna Taylor Lecture on Structural Integrity.

The lecture is scheduled to take place on April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Speed Museum Center, located at 2035 South Third Street.

According to a release, the lecture series was created by the law school in 2022 as a tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police shooting on March 13, 2020.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented several families, including Taylor’s, in high-profile cases. Other families Crump has represented include Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.

The attorney was recognized by Time100 in 2021 as one of the most influential people of the year and has earned numerous awards for social justice advocacy, the release states.

“The Brandeis School of Law is proud to host Attorney Crump for this year’s Breonna Taylor lecture,” Melanie B. Jacobs, dean of the law school, said in a release. “The tragedy of Breonna Taylor’s death requires us to address injustice in all its forms and work harder to build a more equitable and just society.”

During the lecture, the Brandeis School of Law will recognize Louisville attorney Lonita K. Baker is as the 2023 recipient of the Darryl T. Owens Community Service award and law student recipients of the Breonna Taylor Legacy Fellowship.

For more information on the lecture, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

Christian Academy High School students bake cookies to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Dustin Tavella
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, magician Dustin Tavella performing in New Albany
FORECAST: One more dry night before rain arrives
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and local archdioceses are allowing Catholics to...
Catholics in Louisville, southern Indiana can eat corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day