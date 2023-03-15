National civil rights attorney Ben Crump delivers Breonna Taylor lecture at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney Benjamin Crump will be coming to the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law as a guest speaker for the university’s Breonna Taylor Lecture on Structural Integrity.

The lecture is scheduled to take place on April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Speed Museum Center, located at 2035 South Third Street.

According to a release, the lecture series was created by the law school in 2022 as a tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police shooting on March 13, 2020.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented several families, including Taylor’s, in high-profile cases. Other families Crump has represented include Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.

The attorney was recognized by Time100 in 2021 as one of the most influential people of the year and has earned numerous awards for social justice advocacy, the release states.

“The Brandeis School of Law is proud to host Attorney Crump for this year’s Breonna Taylor lecture,” Melanie B. Jacobs, dean of the law school, said in a release. “The tragedy of Breonna Taylor’s death requires us to address injustice in all its forms and work harder to build a more equitable and just society.”

During the lecture, the Brandeis School of Law will recognize Louisville attorney Lonita K. Baker is as the 2023 recipient of the Darryl T. Owens Community Service award and law student recipients of the Breonna Taylor Legacy Fellowship.

For more information on the lecture, click or tap here.

