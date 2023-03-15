Contact Troubleshooters
No injuries reported after Russell neighborhood duplex catches fire

Louisville firefighters responded to a fire on Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood on...
Louisville firefighters responded to a fire on Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood on March 15, 2023. Photo Courtesy: Louisville Fire Department(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that no injuries were reported from a Russell neighborhood duplex fire this week.

Louisville firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday at 4:47 a.m. to a fire in the 2100 block of Magazine Street. They got there in four minutes and a total 24 firefighters were there.

The Louisville Fire Department said that the fire was under control by 5:19 a.m. and the American Red Cross is currently assisting occupants who were displaced.

Extensive damage was reported to be throughout the home and the Louisville Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

