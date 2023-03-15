PNC Broadway in Louisville announces new season details on WAVE News Sunrise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new season of PNC Broadway in Louisville was announced Wednesday morning on WAVE News Sunrise.
There are five premieres and the return of a favorite.
“We are so thrilled to bring 5 hot, new Broadway shows to Louisville and welcome Wicked back after 8 years,” PNC Broadway in Louisville President Leslie Broecker said. “We have been carefully curating this season for many months and expect to welcome new Broadway fans with such a dynamic season. There really is a show for everyone and plenty of family-friendly options.”
The 2023-2024 season shows below:
- Wicked: Sept. 20 - Oct. 8, 2023
- TINA - The Tina Turner Musical: Nov. 28 - Dec. 3, 2023
- Frozen: Jan. 24 - Feb. 4, 2024
- Clue: March 5-10, 2024
- SIX: April 9-14, 2024
- Beetlejuice: May 14 – 19, 2024
