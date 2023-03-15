Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man beat up, bloodied two victims outside Lawrenceburg strip club

A witness told police the man ‘stomped’ on one of the victims, according to court records.
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he beat up two men near a strip club in Dearborn County.

Ryan Jump is at the Dearborn County Jail charged with two counts of battery with serious bodily injury.

One alleged victim says he woke up in a pool of his own blood. The father of the other alleged victim says his son is now out of the hospital but can’t open his eyes.

Lawrenceburg police say it happened early Sunday morning near Concepts Lounge.

An officer found the two alleged victims unconscious and facedown on the ground at the intersection of Arch and Euphemia streets, according to court records.

One of the victims had severe trauma to his face and head, the records read.

Witnesses say they saw a fight outside Concepts. One witness claims he saw a man lying on the ground without a shirt on as another man in gray punched him. The witness says someone then tried to pull the man off him, saying, “Come on Ryan, let’s go.”

The witness says the man, now believed to be Jump, “just kept stomping on him... the dude was barely breathing... and just kept stomping on him.”

It remains unclear what sparked the alleged fight.

Jump is being held on a $125,000 straight bail.

