Prosecutors request mental evaluation of Quintez Brown, accused of Greenberg office shooting

Quintez Brown was federally indicted on April 6, 2022 for the shooting at Greenberg’s Butchertown office on Valentine’s Day that year.(WAVE News/Grayson Co. Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A psychiatric evaluation of the man accused of shooting at then-mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his office has been requested by federal prosecutors.

Quintez Brown was federally indicted on April 6, 2022 for the shooting at Greenberg’s Butchertown office on Valentine’s Day that year.

Brown is accused of having targeted Greenberg in the shooting and was charged by the state with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.

Greenberg was not directly hit, but a bullet punctured his sweater in the shooting. Police confirmed no one was injured.

In a motion filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court, prosecutors are seeking to determine whether Brown “was insane at the time of the offenses” and if Brown had a mental condition that could bear “on the issue of guilt.”

Brown’s attorneys, Rob Eggert and Patrick Renn, previously stated they would be pursuing an insanity defense in the case, claiming Brown suffered from mental issues at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors seek to have Brown committed to the custody of the Attorney General for placement inside a suitable facility for examination, and to be examined by a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist.

After Brown was released from Metro Corrections on home incarceration after Louisville Community Bail Fund paid his $100,000 cash bond, he was admitted to Our Lady of Peace for mental health evaluation.

He was posted at the hospital for two weeks before being released back on home incarceration.

Once federally indicted, a judge ordered Brown to remain in custody at Grayson County Detention Center pending the conclusion of the trial.

