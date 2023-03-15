Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Reality star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle charged with assault

Kyle Chrisley is facing aggravated assault charges in Tennessee.
Kyle Chrisley is facing aggravated assault charges in Tennessee.(Smyrna Police via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.

The arrest comes just months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, were both sentenced to several years in prison for charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

Kyle Chrisley was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault in Smyrna, news outlets reported, citing Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni. Chrisley was booked in the Rutherford County jail and later released on $3,000 bond, Marchesoni said.

The tight-knit, boisterous Chrisley family gained fame with the reality show, which was first recorded in the Atlanta area and later in Nashville. Smyrna is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

FORECAST: One more dry night before rain arrives
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and...
Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Conservative Texas judge weighs challenge to abortion pills