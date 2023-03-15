Contact Troubleshooters
Second annual Burgoo Bash returns to Louisville with inaugural bourbon cocktail contest

Against The Grain will be hosting a Pro-Am cook-off on Saturday.
By WAVE Staff, Olivia Russell and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second annual Burgoo Bash is making its return to Louisville on Saturday.

Against The Grain located at 401 East Main Street will host a Pro-Am cook-off on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. There will also be a first-time cocktail contest.

The cook-off aims to bring out the best amateur and professional Burgoo makers in the area.

According to a release, the competition is open to the first 20 participants, with 15 spots reserved for home chefs and 5 spots for restaurant entrants.

Attendees can taste all the burgoos and vote on their favorite for $10 per person.

A portion of the proceeds from Burgoo Bash will benefit APRON Inc, a nonprofit organization supporting people who work in the service industry.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

