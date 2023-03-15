Second annual Burgoo Bash returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second annual Burgoo Bash is back in Louisville.

Against The Grain at 401 East Main Street will be hosting a Pro-Am cook-off. This event is on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. to bring the best amateur and professional Burgoo makers here competing. There will also be a cocktail contest this year.

The Burgoo Bash benefits APRON Inc, which is a nonprofit organization supporting people who work in the service industry.

