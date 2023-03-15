Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A few places like in Meade County KY and Washington Country IN---ended up around 16 degrees this morning!

Louisville dropped to 28.

With lots of sun and dry air at play, we will warm rapidly each hour with highs into the mid 50s in just a few more hours!

Rain is still on track to move in Thursday PM into early Friday with falling temperatures likely.

That will set the stage for a cold weekend!!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen
A yellow plume of smoke released into the air within the New Albany Industrial Park in southern...
Officials give all-clear after ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant

Latest News

(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash scene cleared, lanes reopen
SnowTALK! 3/15
Louisville Metro police officers were called to Tazwell Drive
Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Louisville Fire crews were called to the 3700 block of Center Street around 7:45 a.m. on...
Fire causes extensive damage to home in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood