SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A few places like in Meade County KY and Washington Country IN---ended up around 16 degrees this morning!

Louisville dropped to 28.

With lots of sun and dry air at play, we will warm rapidly each hour with highs into the mid 50s in just a few more hours!

Rain is still on track to move in Thursday PM into early Friday with falling temperatures likely.

That will set the stage for a cold weekend!!

