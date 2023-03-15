St. Matthews Elementary students gift Gov. Beshear Kindness Wreath

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at St. Matthews Elementary School honored Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday by giving him a Kindness Wreath they made.

The students even performed a song from his favorite musical.

The wreath the kids made is part of the school’s character education program.

Students tied a ribbon on the wreath for every act of kindness they did during the month of February, which was also called Kindness Month.

They then donate the wreath to someone or an organization that displays kindness.

They chose Beshear this year because of the kindness he has shown for public school students and educators.

“As Governor, my job is to be kind too,” Beshear said. “To be kind to you and to do everything I can to be kind to the Commonwealth and to create the very best opportunities, the safest places, the warmest environments that we can all over Kentucky.”

Beshear thanked the students for making his day and maybe even his year. He also shared how proud he is of the students and their kindness throughout the past several years.

