Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested

The suspect in a Kentucky human trafficking case has been arrested.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Kentucky human trafficking case has been arrested.

According to the London Police Department, officers arrested 35-year-old Shawn Smith on Sunday night after pulling him over for driving with a cracked windshield.

London police say Smith was wanted for human trafficking in a case out of Harlan County.

They arrested Smith on charges of human trafficking, violation of an emergency protective order, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

Dustin Tavella
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, magician Dustin Tavella performing in New Albany
FORECAST: One more dry night before rain arrives
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and local archdioceses are allowing Catholics to...
Catholics in Louisville, southern Indiana can eat corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory announced it has completed its first gallery renovation...
Louisville Slugger Museum completes renovated museum experience