Thunder Over Louisville Air Show plans underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville is nearly eight weeks away, where thousands gather to watch unforgettable fireworks and an air show.

The excitement among those who watch and those who produce the show grows as the annual event returns for its 34th year.

On Tuesday, the Thunder Air Group met to discuss the plans for the air show.

Wayne Hettinger, a Thunder Over Louisville producer, shared that not only are they planning the fun but they’re making sure safety is a priority for all involved.

”Safety is always the key factor,” Hettinger said. “I mean, no matter how much fun you plan on, the key factor is safety rules everything. So yeah, there’s a lot of checklists regarding safety, for sure. What we’re trying to do every year is learn what we’ve done from the last year and make it a completely different show. I always explained, it’s like you treat Louisville like it’s the old lady and we got to give her a new party dress.”

You can watch Thunder Over Louisville and all it’s comprised of on WAVE News on April 22.

