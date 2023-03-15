Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault


The arrest comes just weeks after his parents began serving their prison sentences.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kyle Chrisley, reality TV star Todd Chrisley’s son, was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he pulled a knife on his work supervisor.

Officials said they got a warrant for Kyle’s arrest for an incident that happened on Monday.

The report alleged that 32-year-old Kyle, an employee of a business in Smyrna was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a “fixed blade” was brandished by Kyle during the incident.

Kyle voluntarily appeared on March 14 for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant.

His bond was set at $3,000 and Kyle was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on bond.

Kyle is the latest member of his family to have legal troubles.

Kyle’s parents reality TV stars Todd and Julie of “Chrisley Knows Best” found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie was sentenced to seven at a medium security prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Both Todd and Julie also got three years of probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story
Foo Fighters will be performing at this year's Louder than Life on Sept. 21.
Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Headliners include Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/16
SnowTALK! 3/16
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
Louisville firefighters were dispatched to a home on North 27th Street in the Portland...
Nobody injured after home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood catches fire
Coda Jumper, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested after a shooting on March 15,...
Carrollton man charged after victim found with gunshot wound to the neck