UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended

UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the crash scene has cleared and all lanes have reopened on Brownsboro Road.

The Kentucky State Police Post 5 received information from Kenton County dispatch on Wednesday at about 3:29 a.m. in reference to a vehicle reportedly stolen at gunpoint. They advised that the vehicle was tracked to a location in Carrollton. It was also included in the information that a white SUV left the area with the stolen vehicle, according to a KSP release. KSP Post 5 dispatched a trooper and and notified Carroll County dispatch.

A Carroll County deputy found the vehicle. There was a Carrollton police officer who was responding to the location to help the deputy with emergency equipment activated when a silver BMW failed to yield and sped away, according to the release.

The vehicle entered Interstate 71 traveling south and a KSP trooper found the fleeing vehicle near the 34 mile marker. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle initially for speeding and no registration. However, the silver BMW failed again to yield and continued to flee from authorities.

KSP Post 4 entered on Interstate 71 and the BMW continued traveling until striking a vehicle in the side while sitting at a red stop light. That was near the Interstate 264 and US 42 intersection. The BMW then lost control and struck another vehicle. The drivers of the vehicles were transported to be treated.

The driver of the BMW was apprehended and identified as a Louisville resident who is a female minor.

KSP Post 5 is investigating the pursuit and KSP Post 4 is investigating collision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a traffic alert drivers in Louisville should know about before heading to work.

All lanes as well as the left and right shoulder are closed on Brownsboro Road at the I-264 West Ramp to US-42. Smoke is coming from one of the cars involved in a crash.

Louisville Metro police officers and St. Matthews first responders are at the scene near The Fresh Market.

There is no word if anyone has died or is hurt from the crash, but the Kentucky State Police is at the scene of the crash and will provide an update shortly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the road will be closed for a while.

WAVE News sent a crew to the crash scene.

