Business damaged after deadly car crash near Fairdale neighborhood

A woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car crashed into a business on the Outer Loop.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car crashed into a business on the Outer Loop.

Both her car and the building caught fire. The woman was sent to the hospital where she later died.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman’s vehicle was heading west on Outer Loop when she failed to make a left turn from Outer Loop onto 3rd Street Road. As a result, the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a business, Erson Cams.

Erson Cams has been there for 12 years. The manager said cars have run through the intersection before and barely missed the building until Thursday.

The building has structural damage from the crash and fire.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash and have not released the name of the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

