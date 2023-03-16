Carrollton man charged after victim found with gunshot wound to the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a Carrollton man for shooting a man in the neck Wednesday evening.

Coda Jumper, 23, is charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to KSP, Jumper and the victim were having an argument when Jumper pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the neck. The victim was flown to UofL Hospital for treatment. His current condition wasn’t released.

KSP says after the shooting, Jumper ran off, but was arrested close to the scene.

Jumper is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.