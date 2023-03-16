EPD: Man pepper sprays library employee in the face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he sprayed a public library employee in the face with pepper spray.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 33-year-old Zachary New has been arrested on a battery charge.

EPD officials say they received a call that an Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library employee had been pepper sprayed.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they detained New and found a can of pepper spray on him and that an employee’s eyes were red and teary.

EPD officials say surveillance video shows New pepper spraying the employee.

He’s been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.