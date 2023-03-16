FORECAST: Rain chances return tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase today before rain moves in this evening

Falling temperatures Friday; afternoon temperatures in the 30s and low 40s

Cold weekend is ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day. Temperatures warm into the 60s this afternoon. Some rain light showers will move into areas north of I-64 by the early evening. Rain becomes more widespread tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight.

Rain showers exit the region by lunchtime tomorrow. After starting the day in the 50s, temperatures crash into the 40s (and for some the upper 30s) by the late morning and early afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible at times. Clouds clear Friday night into Saturday morning as we cool into the 20s.

The weekend will be chilly with highs in the 30s for most and overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

