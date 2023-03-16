FORECAST: Warm and windy this afternoon with rain tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain is likely tonight (especially overnight)

Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible tonight into Friday

Spring begins Monday at 5:24 PM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and warmer afternoon despite the clouds overhead. Expect highs to climb solidly into the 60s with a gusty wind over 25 mph at times. Spotty showers are possible to the west as we get closer to sunset. Windy at times with a solid period of light rain moving in overnight. The south wind will be gusty at times (up to 35 mph) with temperatures remaining fairly steady through the night.

Early rain on Friday with temperatures taking a dive after 9am. It will be a cold and windy afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph at times. Clouds clear Friday night into Saturday morning as we cool into the 20s.

There is a chance for a batch of snow showers or flurries early Saturday. Otherwise the big headline for the weekend is the cold. Lows in the teens may be common in WAVE Country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.