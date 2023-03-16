Fort Wayne ‘pimp’ sentenced for sex trafficking minor in Indianapolis

28-year-old Damion Alexander
28-year-old Damion Alexander(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Fort Wayne “pimp” was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

28-year-old Damion Alexander, according to court documents, met a 17-year-old girl online in 2021. Documents say Alexander met the girl and her adult friend and convinced them to travel with him. This, documents say, is when he began to have them commit commercial sexual acts for his financial benefit.

A news statement says for several weeks, Alexander would move the girl between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to engage in commercial sex acts at Indianapolis-area hotels.

Alexander allegedly took explicit photos and videos of the girl and the adult victim for online sex advertisements, and investigators say the cell phone video obtained shows him abusing the girl while she was “severely impaired.”

Court documents also say Alexander often coordinated with “sex buyers,” take payments through CashApp, as well as directing the young girl on what sex acts to perform on others and how long to stay with each buyer.

They also say he made thousands of dollars and promised to “hold” the money to give to the girl if she ever needed any.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they recovered the girl on June 2, 2021, from a Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing. They say they found him loitering outside the victim’s hotel room and escaped when he was approached by police.

Alexander was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson and was ordered to also be under 15 years of supervised release following his 15-year prison sentence.

Alexander was also ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims, and also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or attends school.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

Louisville officials show reduction in city air pollutants

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
A new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is showing significant reduction in toxic air emissions and pollution compared to previous years.

Louisville Metro

Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
She accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to several charges, including two counts of manslaughter.

Kentucky

KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Whaley
The investigation is ongoing.

Weather

FORECAST: Warm and windy this afternoon with rain tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Goode
Breezy and warmer afternoon despite the clouds overhead. Expect highs to climb solidly into the 60s with a gusty wind over 25 mph at times.

Digital Derby Guide

Paristown’s Rockin’ Derby Eve returns with country music star Dustin Lynch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
Paristown is announcing the return of its pre-Derby celebration event offering live music, food, drinks and more.

Latest News

Traffic

I-64 eastbound weekend lane closure scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Caldwell
Traffic will be allowed to proceed across the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Top Story

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/16

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Goode
WAVE Weather Blog Update with Brian Goode

News

SnowTALK! 3/16

Updated: 4 hours ago
Latest on the ups and downs with a cold front heading our way!

Louisville Metro

Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.

Louisville Metro

Nobody injured after home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood catches fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
Louisville firefighters were dispatched to North 27th Street on Thursday.