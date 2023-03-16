Girl Scouts cookie warehouse opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Girl Scouts are one step closer to delivering cookies after a warehouse officially opened in Louisville on Thursday.

It’s estimated the Girl Scout cookie warehouse will process more than one-million boxes filled with the sweet treats.

In January and February, Girl Scouts took orders for cookies and are now collecting boxes at the warehouse.

The cookie selling process helps Girl Scouts prepare to be entrepreneurs or business owners in the future.

One Girl Scout talked about how she gets customers to order all those cookies.

“I know personally as a little girl, my main selling point was to give my buyer big puppy dog eyes and say, ‘You know, Girl Scout Cookies are a perfect treat after a long day of work,’” she said.

For more information on where Girl Scouts will be selling cookies outside stores, click or tap here.

