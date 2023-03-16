Contact Troubleshooters
I-64 eastbound weekend lane closure scheduled

(WAVE)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Renewal team announced that concrete will is scheduled to be poured on the lower deck of Interstate 64 eastbound from Friday through Saturday.

Weather permitting, the right lane (lower deck) will be closed on Friday starting at or after 6 p.m. The lane will stay closed until Saturday until about 1 p.m. or until concrete pouring activities are completed, according to a release.

I-64 eastbound traffic will be allowed to proceed across the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge and I-64 eastbound exit ramp to New Albany will be open. Access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and I-64 eastbound to I-264 will be closed during the weekend lane closure.

The Sherman Minton Renewal team said drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

