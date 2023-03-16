Contact Troubleshooters
I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi

I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
(TRIMARC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp on I-71 South at the Watterson is closed due to a tractor trailer that is flipped on its side.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the overturned semi is blocking all lanes of the ramp and long delays are expected.

LMPD said that I-71 North and South are both open, it is just the ramp that is closed at this time.

Drivers are able to go to Zorn, turn around and access the Watterson from I-71 North.

The delays are expected to last several hours.

