I-71 South ramp reopened after overturned semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp on I-71 South at the Watterson has reopened after a tractor trailer overturned.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the overturned semi blocked all lanes of the ramp and caused long delays.

LMPD said that I-71 North and South were both open while crews were on scene. The ramp was the only roadway affected by the overturn.

Drivers were able to go to Zorn, turn around and access the Watterson from I-71 North.

Delays lasted several hours but has reopened.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.