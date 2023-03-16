Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky lawmakers meet for final day before ‘veto break’

Kentucky lawmakers meet for final day before ‘veto break’
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is the last day of the legislature before a veto break.

Lawmakers are expected to meet all day to pass bills they believe Governor Andy Beshear is likely to veto. One of those is House Bill 470.

Kentucky Senators are still working to pass the controversial bill, which deals with restricting gender treatments and is opposed by the transgender community. Amendments have been filed, and there is a question if it will even be called up for a vote in the Senate.

Senator Danny Carroll, R-Benton, filed an amendment to the bill. It deals with prohibiting surgical or medical treatment to children under 18 for gender dysphoria and any nonsurgical treatment without a parent’s consent.

The bill is still very much up in the air, and even if the Senate passes it with all the changes, there are questions if the House will agree with those changes.

Also up for a possible vote Thursday is the medical marijuana bill.

“To be determined. It has its two readings. So, it is in the possession of the rules committee. The rules committee has not decided whether that bill will be posted today or not. We are still trying to determine if we have the votes,” said Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

Sen. Thayer says they will likely meet until midnight but want to get most of their work done by 11 p.m. Thursday to get it filed in time.

Lawmakers will reconvene on March 29 for two more days of the session and must adjourn by midnight on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story

Latest News

I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
FORECAST: Rainy night ahead of us
Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions. (Source: James Thomas,...
Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments on controversial Castleman statue
Shortly after noon on Thursday, police responded to a crash on the intersection of South 16th...
Police: At least 1 person hospitalized after rollover crash in Russell neighborhood
A new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is showing significant...
Louisville officials show reduction in city air pollutants