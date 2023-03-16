Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Alabama native was killed Monday in a wreck in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police responded to the 6000 block of Nobob Road at 3:30 p.m. to a wreck where Dea’ndre Taylor, 25, of Pinson, Alabama was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that Taylor was driving a 2023 International commercial truck and trailer northbound on Nobob Road.

Police said that Taylor’s vehicle left the right should of the road, and then reentered crossing both lanes, hitting the embankment and then overturned.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story

Latest News

A new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is showing significant...
Louisville officials show reduction in city air pollutants
Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision
FORECAST: Warm and windy this afternoon with rain tonight
Dustin Lynch
Paristown’s Rockin’ Derby Eve returns with country music star Dustin Lynch