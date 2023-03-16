KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Alabama native was killed Monday in a wreck in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police responded to the 6000 block of Nobob Road at 3:30 p.m. to a wreck where Dea’ndre Taylor, 25, of Pinson, Alabama was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that Taylor was driving a 2023 International commercial truck and trailer northbound on Nobob Road.

Police said that Taylor’s vehicle left the right should of the road, and then reentered crossing both lanes, hitting the embankment and then overturned.

The investigation is ongoing.

