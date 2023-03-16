Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments on controversial Castleman statue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A final challenge to the removal of a controversial statue removed from Cherokee Triangle in 2020 is being heard in Kentucky Supreme Court.

The Friends of Louisville Public Art is seeking to reinstate the John B. Castleman statue after it was taken down following a vote from the Louisville Landmarks Commission.

Opponents of the statue claim Castleman’s ties to the Confederacy is a controversial piece of history and the statue should be removed, while supporters claim the importance of remembering Castleman as a Louisville icon.

Efforts to reinstate the Castleman statue have failed in court twice, with the Kentucky Court of Appeals turning down an argument on conflict of interest.

Friends of Louisville Public Art’s attorney claimed that city employees voted on an application to remove the statue that was made by the city, but courts previously said they could find no facts to support the claims.

