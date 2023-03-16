Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments on controversial Castleman statue

Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions. (Source: James Thomas,...
Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A final challenge to the removal of a controversial statue removed from Cherokee Triangle in 2020 is being heard in Kentucky Supreme Court.

The Friends of Louisville Public Art is seeking to reinstate the John B. Castleman statue after it was taken down following a vote from the Louisville Landmarks Commission.

Opponents of the statue claim Castleman’s ties to the Confederacy is a controversial piece of history and the statue should be removed, while supporters claim the importance of remembering Castleman as a Louisville icon.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Efforts to reinstate the Castleman statue have failed in court twice, with the Kentucky Court of Appeals turning down an argument on conflict of interest.

Friends of Louisville Public Art’s attorney claimed that city employees voted on an application to remove the statue that was made by the city, but courts previously said they could find no facts to support the claims.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story

Latest News

I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
Shortly after noon on Thursday, police responded to a crash on the intersection of South 16th...
Police: At least 1 person hospitalized after rollover crash in Russell neighborhood
A new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is showing significant...
Louisville officials show reduction in city air pollutants
Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision