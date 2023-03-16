Contact Troubleshooters
Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls basketball team

(wtoc)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, the Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls basketball team was honored at the Indiana Statehouse for winning their first state championship.

Indiana State Senator Gary Byrne was happy to recognize the girls and their coach with Senate Resolution 23.

The girls won their first state title in their school’s history in February when they beat Bethany Christian Schools 61 to 40.

