Louisville officials show reduction in city air pollutants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is showing significant reduction in toxic air emissions and pollution compared to previous years.

The organization used a new piece of technology, an automated Gas-Chromatograph, to collect large quantities of data within the air, according to a release. The equipment will monitor a number of “target compounds” within the city that were previously measured at high concentration.

In the new report, the APCD said there have been reductions in pollutants coming from industrial facilities, vehicles and other areas of air pollution.

“Our air monitoring section is a nationwide leader, not only because they work with diligence and precision, but because they are willing to utilize new equipment, methods, and practices to collect more data on Louisville’s air than ever before.” Rachael Hamilton, Director of APCD said in a release. “The new data shared in this report allows us all to understand Louisville’s progress and informs our work as we continue to implement the laws and programs that improve Louisville’s air quality.”

Emissions are regulated by the Strategic Toxic Air Reduction program that was implemented in response to community feedback on high levels of toxic chemicals in the air.

The chemicals were particularly found within an area of industry facilities within Rubbertown. Since the program’s implementation, toxic air emissions have dropped almost 80%, according to APCD.

The APCD said the new equipment assists the organization’s current air monitoring network with sites in five separate locations actoss the city.

The full report can be viewed here.

