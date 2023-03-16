Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 64 before crashing into a family of four head-on was sentenced on Thursday.

The crash happened in June of 2021.

Faith Turner accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to several charges, including two counts of manslaughter.

Turner told officers she was drinking mixed drinks at a wedding reception before getting behind the wheel, according to her arrest slip. Her preliminary breath test result was .19 and she smelled of alcohol, police reported.

Turner was sentenced to 32 years in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of 12 years for the manslaughter charges. She’ll be eligible at 20 percent of 20 years for the other charges.

Both the defense and prosecution said they worked together on the plea deal, making sure the victims’ families agreed as well.

Allen and Rachelle Hinkle were killed in the crash. Their two children were also injured. Their families sent several victim impact statements.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the families showed Turner a lot of grace. “There’s really nothing we can do here in court of justice to make this right for anyone. If only we could have that day to do over again and have a very different outcome for everyone,” the judge said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.