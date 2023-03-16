Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany business owner arrested on money laundering, theft charges

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - A New Albany business owner was arrested Thursday on several felony charges after an investigation that began last spring.

According to the Indiana State Police, detectives began investigating Red Ink, Incorporated, a bar and adult entertainment company on Old River Road in New Albany.

Red Ink, Incorporated was doing business under the name of The Rustic Frog nightclub that is owned by Donald R. Scott.

Scott allegedly utilized corrupt business practices and filed to pay Indiana sales tax of $132,542 over a three-year period from 2020 through 2022.

Donald Scott was arrested and charged with corrupt business practices, money laundering, theft and failure to remit taxes. He is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

