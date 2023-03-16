Contact Troubleshooters
Nobody injured after home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood catches fire

Louisville firefighters were dispatched to a home on North 27th Street in the Portland...
Louisville firefighters were dispatched to a home on North 27th Street in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photo Courtesy: Louisville Fire Department(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single family dwelling in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is at a total loss now after a fire this week,

Louisville firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of North 27th Street on Thursday at 12:45 a.m. and got there in two minutes.

25 firefighters were working at the scene and the fire was under control in 35 minutes.

Nobody was reported injured from the fire, but the American Red Cross is helping four adult occupants who were displaced.

None of the neighboring homes were damaged and the Louisville Fire Department determined that a space heater is what caused the fire to start.

