Nobody injured after home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single family dwelling in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is at a total loss now after a fire this week,

Louisville firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of North 27th Street on Thursday at 12:45 a.m. and got there in two minutes.

25 firefighters were working at the scene and the fire was under control in 35 minutes.

Nobody was reported injured from the fire, but the American Red Cross is helping four adult occupants who were displaced.

None of the neighboring homes were damaged and the Louisville Fire Department determined that a space heater is what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.