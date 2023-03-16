Paristown’s Rockin’ Derby Eve returns with country music star Dustin Lynch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paristown is announcing the return of its pre-Derby celebration event offering live music, food, drinks and more.

The second annual Rockin’ Derby Eve takes place on May 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Christy’s Garden and inside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, according to a release.

The event turns Christy’s Garden into an outdoor turf club featuring champagne valet reception, small plate dinner and a premium open bar with cocktails and more, Paristown officials said.

This year, multi-platinum country music star Dustin Lynch and country music duo LOCASH will be performing at the event inside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

“Our goal is to create an iconic Derby Eve event with an all-inclusive ticket that serves up first-class food and beverage offerings in a gorgeous outdoor setting where guests can mix and mingle freely before a great concert inside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall,” Steve Smith, Paristown’s Managing Partner said in a release. “No other venue in town can offer guests an indoor/outdoor Derby Eve party like we can.”

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Paristown Salon, a local nonprofit earning funds for community development and education for topics such as the arts, gardening, sustainability and community service, officials with Paristown said.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.