Police: At least 1 person hospitalized after rollover crash in Russell neighborhood

Shortly after noon on Thursday, police responded to a crash on the intersection of South 16th...
Shortly after noon on Thursday, police responded to a crash on the intersection of South 16th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a rollover crash in the Russell neighborhood sends at least one person to the hospital.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, police responded to a crash on the intersection of South 16th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found a car and an SUV that collided, causing the SUV to rollover and hit a utility pole.

Ellis said the impact caused a power outage within the area. LG&E was called to repair damage to the utility pole.

Early investigation revealed the vehicles possibly sideswiped each other, causing the collision and rollover.

Police said at least one person was taken to University Hospital. That person is expected to survive.

There were no other reported injuries, police confirmed.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

