Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Warming up today into the 60s. Rain will start to sneak in from the west after 2pm. The showers will take over tonight into early Friday. It will be windy at times as well with gusts of 25-35 mph at times. A wind shift will take place around 9am Friday. At that point, temperatures will fall rapidly with a cold setup for the rest of Friday.

Cold this weekend as well.

More on this in today’s video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story
Foo Fighters will be performing at this year's Louder than Life on Sept. 21.
Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Headliners include Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer

Latest News

FORECAST: Warm and windy this afternoon with rain tonight
Dustin Lynch
Paristown’s Rockin’ Derby Eve returns with country music star Dustin Lynch
I-64 eastbound weekend lane closure scheduled
SnowTALK! 3/16