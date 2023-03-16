SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Warming up today into the 60s. Rain will start to sneak in from the west after 2pm. The showers will take over tonight into early Friday. It will be windy at times as well with gusts of 25-35 mph at times. A wind shift will take place around 9am Friday. At that point, temperatures will fall rapidly with a cold setup for the rest of Friday.

Cold this weekend as well.

More on this in today’s video!

