Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
Mayor's Night Out
Metro leaders, department heads meet with community to try to build trust
FORECAST: Cold and dry start, rainy end to Thursday
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit