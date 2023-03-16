Contact Troubleshooters
Wellington Elementary School students present business proposals as young entrepreneurs

Students at Wellington Elementary School presented their own business proposals on Thursday as...
Students at Wellington Elementary School presented their own business proposals on Thursday as young entrepreneurs.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Wellington Elementary School presented their own business proposals on Thursday as young entrepreneurs.

Throughout the month of February, students learned about entrepreneurship and starting a business from 12 Black-owned businesses in Louisville.

Kids in the third through fifth grade were asked to make for-profit businesses that would give back to non-profits in the community.

The young entrepreneurs created a mission statement, listed their inspirations and even made virtual prototypes.

The students were excited to create and present their ideas to those business owners earlier today.

“They’ve learned how to work as a team,” fourth grade teacher Hanna Jewell said. “They’ve learned how to share ideas. And they have given all their time to it. I’ve had kids, during their recess in other classes, out in the hallway practicing for this presentations because they’re so excited.”

The hope now is that the ‘kidpreneurs’ will continue working on these ideas with help from The Sparrow House this summer.

