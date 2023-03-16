Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.(Texarkana Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (Gray News) – A 13-year-old Texas girl is now safe, thanks to Whataburger employees who felt that something was off about seeing the girl with a much older man, according to police.

The Texarkana Police Department said workers at the Whataburger called 911 on Tuesday to report a young girl eating with an older man in a situation that “didn’t seem right.”

Police said the employees’ instincts were “spot on.”

Responding officers found that the 79-year-old man, identified as Michael Clark, had offered the girl money in exchange for sexual favors. Clark had picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to Whataburger, police said.

The girl told police that Clark had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks ago.

Police said after interviewing everyone involved, Clark was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.

No further immediate information was made available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found
Mackenzie Carpenter was killed in a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Parents of Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim memorialize their daughter sharing her story

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls basketball team
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Ky.