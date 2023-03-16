Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 3:25 a.m., officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Outer Loop and 3rd Street Road, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was heading west on Outer Loop when the driver missed a left turn onto 3rd Street Road.

Police said as a result, the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a building in the 8000 block of 3rd Street Road. The vehicle and the building both caught fire due to the crash.

The woman who was driving the vehicle, no age provided, was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

