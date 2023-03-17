Bullitt County man arrested for possession of child pornography

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested by Shepherdsville Police accused of possessing child pornography on his phone.

David Hunt, 51, was charged on Thursday for possession of child pornography and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a complaint warrant, Shepherdsville Police said Hunt had a cell phone that contained recordings of sexual performances by a minor.

Police said Hunt had used the phone to download child pornography, and through a search warrant, discovered Hunt had attempted to remove or alter evidence on the phone.

Hunt has been booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.