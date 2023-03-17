Contact Troubleshooters
Doss High School students learn about becoming future educators

Students at Doss High School got to talk with Louisville educators today about becoming future educators.
Students at Doss High School got to talk with Louisville educators today about becoming future educators.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Doss High School got to talk with Louisville educators on Friday about becoming future educators.

Dozens of students in the teaching and learning career pathway heard from leaders from UofL, JCPS, Kentuckiana Works and others about the field.

The summit gave opportunities for kids to talk and learn about experiences and equipment to set them up for success in college and/or a career in education.

Students were able to not only learn about the profession, but to see the supporters excited for the next generation of teachers.

“I want them to be able to have a deeper appreciation for education,” Doss High School Teaching and Learning Pathway Lead Beth Marshall said. “So, whether that be if they decide to go into field of education or not, but build a deeper understand and meaning for educators. But also, what it is like to embrace an opportunity and where do they see themselves with the skills and the tools and the information that they’re gonna receive today.”

Staff at UofL have worked closely with Doss to coordinate scheduling, technology and guests to help students learn more about the profession.

