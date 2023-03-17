Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fern Creek Elementary student inspired by Dawne Gee for living wax museum project

Fern Creek Elementary student inspired by Dawne Gee for living wax museum project
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many schools are having their students participate in living wax museum programs, where they create presentations about well-known people.

A local fourth-grader at Fern Creek Elementary chose to do her presentation on a beloved WAVE News anchor.

Aalayah Behanan’s project was inspired by our very own Dawne Gee.

(SEE FULL VIDEO)

FULL VIDEO: Fern Creek Elementary student inspired by Dawne Gee for living wax museum project

Great job, Aalayah!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision

Latest News

A group of Jefferson County Public School students graduated from a program helping students...
JCPS fifth graders graduate from ‘gang resistance education’ program
Volunteers needed for Southend Beautification Tree Planting Campaign
Fern Creek Elementary student inspired by Dawne Gee for living wax museum project
Fern Creek Elementary student inspired by Dawne Gee for living wax museum project
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, a Western Kentucky woman decided to “Go for the Green” and...
‘Life-changing’: Western Ky. woman wins $50K playing Kentucky Lottery scratch-off