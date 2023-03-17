Contact Troubleshooters
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a reported at Roosters in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood.

The Okolona Fire Protection District said that firefighters were dispatched on Thursday to the 7400 block of Preston Highway around around 5 a.m. in about three to four minutes.

Smoke was coming from the restaurant when firefighters arrived and they saw smoke coming from the kitchen when they entered the building.

The Okolona Fire Protection District confirmed that the fire caused significant damage to the building and the ceiling is burned down.

What caused the fire to start is currently being investigated.

WAVE News sent a crew there to get more information.

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
(TRIMARC)
I-71 South ramp reopened after overturned semi

There was significant tornado damage in western Kentucky from the Dec. 2021 tornadoes. (Photo:...
A woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car crashed into a business on the Outer...
A woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car crashed into a business on the Outer...
