Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a reported at Roosters in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood.

The Okolona Fire Protection District said that firefighters were dispatched on Thursday to the 7400 block of Preston Highway around around 5 a.m. in about three to four minutes.

Smoke was coming from the restaurant when firefighters arrived and they saw smoke coming from the kitchen when they entered the building.

The Okolona Fire Protection District confirmed that the fire caused significant damage to the building and the ceiling is burned down.

What caused the fire to start is currently being investigated.

