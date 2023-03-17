FORECAST: Cold afternoon with gusty winds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind chills in the lower 30s this afternoon

Light snow showers/flurries possible Saturday

Hard freeze likely Sunday Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers (mixed with sleet) will end west to east this afternoon.

The cold air has arrived and it will remain cold and breezy through the afternoon hours. Brief clearing this evening, with clouds increasing overnight.

The amount of clearing will be key on how low the temperatures drop but below-freezing levels are likely. Scattered snow showers/flurries on Saturday, along with gusty winds at times.

It certainly looks cold with highs only in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s all day. A dusting of snow is possible in a few areas...we’ll be watching that.

Flurries will end Saturday Night with clearing skies late.

That will set the stage for a very cold night with many spots in the teens with the city likely into the lower 20s.

