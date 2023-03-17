FORECAST: Morning showers give way to falling temperatures and gusty winds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain ends by midday as temperatures tumble into the 40s

Wind gusts could reach speeds as high as 35 mph today

Cold weekend on the way with temperatures staying below average

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers this morning will lead to a soggy start to Friday for some! Any lingering rain will clear by late morning and midday. Don’t let the mild morning catch you off guard though, temperatures will actually fall into the 40s with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Clouds quickly clear after sunset Friday evening. This will lead to a frigid Friday night with lows falling into the 20s.

Saturday’s forecast features a cold temperatures and blustery winds. A few morning flurries are possible, especially for northeastern parts of WAVE Country. We’ll watch the potential for a few slick spots closely. Afternoon highs struggle into the 30s. Saturday night, temperatures turn even colder. A hard freeze is likely as lows fall into the teens and 20s. That’s almost 20 degrees colder than our typical lows around this time of year!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.