FORECAST: Very cold weekend ahead with a bit of snow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow flurries/showers possible for some on Saturday

Cold wind chills from the single digits to the mid-teens Saturday Night

70-degree weather returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brief clearing this evening with clouds increasing overnight.

The amount of clearing will be key on how low the temperatures drop but below-freezing levels are likely.

Scattered snow showers/flurries on Saturday along with gusty winds at times. It certainly looks cold with highs only in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s all day.

A dusting of snow is possible in a few areas...we’ll be watching that. Flurries will end Saturday Night with clearing skies late.

That will set the stage for a very cold night with lows in the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills may briefly drop below 10 degrees in some areas.

Mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday with temperatures struggling again through the 30s.

A turn to warmer weather kicks in next week with even the risk for some thunderstorms. Spring begins Monday Afternoon at 5:24 p.m. ET.

